DENVER (CBS4) – This week is when the average first freeze of the season happens in Denver. Instead the metro area will reach the lower 80s on Tuesday for the second consecutive day while any freezing weather will stay away for at least another week.

The date of the average first freeze in Denver is October 7 although it’s occurred much earlier and much later in the past. For example, last year tied for the earliest first freeze on record when the temperature dipped to 31 degrees on September 8, 2020. The average first snow in the city is October 18.

It will be warm enough along the Front Range on Tuesday to be within 5 degrees of a record in many cities. The record in Denver is 86 degrees from October 5, 1997 and in Fort Collins the record is only 85 degrees from 1993. Both records are likely safe from being broken.

It will also be unusually warm for early October on the Eastern Plains and in the mountains on Tuesday. Mostly mountain towns will reach at least the upper 60s under mostly sunny skies.

The only exception to the dry forecast is in the Four Corners region in southwest Colorado where rain is likely by Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Snow is also possible mainly above 10,000 feet in the San Juan mountains.

The moisture will try to move north east toward Denver and the Front Range during the day on Wednesday but will be mostly unsuccessful. That said, there is a small chance (10-20%) for a quick shower and rumble of thunder in the metro area late Wednesday.