DENVER (CBS4)– Business executives are swapping their suits for work boots to take part in the Habitat for Humanities CEO build. The event is co-hosted by the Denver Broncos and the team’s CEO Joe Ellis.
Leaders from the health care, finance and oil and gas industries are building affordable housing for local families. The build site is at Aria Homes by Habitat on West 53rd Avenue in Denver. That’s where they are building 28 new, energy-efficient homes.
“We have 50 CEOs out with us building today. They’re companies representing the philanthropic support and volunteer labor that help habitat make this all possible,” said Habitat for Humanity of Metro Denver CEO Heather Lafferty. “This is a mixed-income, mixed-use development on 17 acres that will provide a healthy stable and vibrant future for so many hardworking people in our community.”
The first homebuyers are scheduled to move in later this year.