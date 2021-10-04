119 UCHealth Employees Fired After COVID Vaccination Deadline PassesUCHealth reports 119 employees were fired recently for not having been vaccinated against COVID-19 or given a medical or religious exemption.

Colorado Schools Encouraged To Take Part In Free, In-School COVID TestingOne month after opting into the state’s weekly in-school COVID testing program, Mapleton Public Schools is hoping to get more students and staff to take part. Meanwhile, state leaders are urging more districts and schools to join the free program.

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser Joins Coalition With Other States Over Reproductive ResourcesColorado Attorney General Phil Weiser has joined a coalition with other states to keep reproductive resources for women in Colorado.

Renowned CSU Veterinary Hospital Cuts Hours Due To Staffing ShortageColorado State University’s Veterinary Teaching Hospital, a world renowned animal care facility, is having to temporarily close its doors overnights due to extreme staffing shortages.

Colorado Doctor Excited About Possibility Of COVID Pill To Reduce HospitalizationsThe Chief Medical Officer at National Jewish Health says the possibility of a pill to help treat patients with COVID-19 could be a crucial tool to reduce hospitalizations and prevent another surge impacting medical staff across the state.

COVID In Colorado: State Of Colorado Employee Vaccination Rate Far Below Those Of City Of DenverAt the deadline, the City and County of Denver reported that 99% of its workforce was vaccinated against COVID-19. CBS4 checked the State of Colorado figures and found 76% have indicated that they are vaccinated.