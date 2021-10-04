DENVER (CBS4)– RTD could make some changes to its service next year. The public transit company wants to hear from riders about how the changes may impact them.
According to this service change proposal, RTD will improve on-time performance, increase service reliability, and support modest increases in ridership. The proposed changes will modify the current COVID-19 service plan that has been in place since April 2020.
Three virtual public meetings will be on Monday, Oct. 4 and Tuesday Oct. 5. The first is noon on Monday at people who wish to participate can join either Microsoft Teams or by calling 720.443.6193 with conference ID 987702328#.
The second meeting is at 5 p.m. Monday at the same phone number with conference ID ID: 3189816#.
The third is Tuesday at 5 p.m. at the same phone number at conference ID: 819314910#