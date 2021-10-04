CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – All road closures and pre-evacuation notices are lifted for residents near the Ptarmigan Fire. The Summit County Sheriff’s Office says the notices were lifted as of noon on Oct. 4.

Ptarmigan Fire on Sept 28 (credit: CBS)

All trails and North Pond Park, however, are still closed.

The fire is about 35% contained and has burned about 85 acres since it sparked on Sept. 27. No homes or structures were lost.

Firefighters remain in the area to gain more containment.

 

