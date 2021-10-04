EAGLE, Colo. (CBS4)– A crash closed all eastbound lanes at Eagle on Monday morning but then a few minutes later one lane reopened. The closure is in place for a 10-mile stretch from Exit 147 Eagle and Exit 157 CO 131 or Wolcott.
There were major backups in the eastbound lanes behind the crash scene as traffic was getting by in just one lane. What caused the crash is being investigated.
There is no estimate on when the remaining lane of I-70 will reopen.
#I70 eastbound: Road closed due to a crash between Exit 147 – Eagle and Exit 157 – CO 131; Wolcott. https://t.co/dMd6Sf2OeJ
— Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) October 4, 2021