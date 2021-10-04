DENVER (CBS4) – A man was rummaging through the dumpsters by the Cherry Plaza Apartments at Cherry Street and Jewell Avenue in Denver on Sunday afternoon when he was confronted by a resident and the resident’s father. Police say the resident tried to get the man to leave the property.

Police say an argument and pushing took place. Madison Marty was startled by what happened next.

“We were sitting on the porch, and we could definitely hear the gunshot,” she said.

The suspect arrested was identified as 50-year-old Rogerio Martinez. He’s described as the resident.

The victim suffered two broken bones in the right foot from the bullet fired from a 9mm pistol.

Homelessness in the area near Interstate 25 and Colorado Boulevard is not uncommon, but shooting someone is.

Lorenzo Walter, a resident said, “It’s kind of scary. We have homeless people in these dumpsters everyday. It’s nothing new. I mind my own business and let the people do what they do.”

The organization Homeless Out Loud said this shooting is a warning sign.

Benjamin Dunning a spokesman for Homeless Out Loud told CBS4, “The city has to do something other than sweeping them and pretending like something horrible isn’t going to happen because we are walking in that direction now.”

The city of Denver has numerous programs to aid those without homes, but the problems persist.