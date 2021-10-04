BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – The University of Colorado Boulder head football coach Karl Dorrell apologized publicly on Monday. Video shows him shoving the camera of a CBS4 photojournalist after Saturday’s loss to the University of Southern California.
Dorrell issued a statement online on Sunday. After practice on Monday, Dorrell met with the media and said he learned a lesson.
“I have to have better composure,” said Dorrell. “One thing I did, I apologized to our team because that’s now how we want to do things. I also apologized to the person. It was not a personal attack on him, more a reaction to the game. We can all learn from it, and I’ve learned from it, and the best thing you can do is to understand it was a mistake, apologize for it and move forward.”
things are going well for Buffs football… pic.twitter.com/oD41OS8DkD
— Ryan Greene 📷 (@RyanCBS4) October 2, 2021
CU Athletic Director Rich George apologized for the incident on Twitter the night it happen.
Dorrell is in his second year as Colorado’s head coach. The Buffs have struggled this year to a 1-4 record. They are on a bye this week and return to action on Oct. 16 when they host Arizona.