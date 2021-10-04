AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Aurora continue to identify witnesses as part of the deadly shooting investigation in North Aurora. Officers rushed to the 1900 block of North Del Mar Parkway about 9:18 p.m. Saturday.
When officers arrived, they found a 26-year-old man in the east alleyway at that location suffering from a gunshot wound. He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
Detectives are interviewing witnesses, gathering physical evidence and trying to identify a suspect.
The victim has not been identified.
Additional Information From Aurora Police: Detectives are asking anyone who may have observed this incident, and have not yet spoken to police, to please reach out to the Aurora Police Major Crimes Homicide Unit or the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.7867, where tipsters can remain anonymous.