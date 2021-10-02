DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Police and the Colorado Department of Transportation closed southbound Interstate 25 between Alameda Avenue and 6th Avenue on Saturday morning. Lanes were reopened at around 9:45 a.m.
Police say one person was hurt in a crash involving two vehicles.
#DPD Officers on scene at SB I-25 and W Alameda Ave on a two vehicle crash with injuries. Expect delays in the area. pic.twitter.com/gy0nu0leRz
— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) October 2, 2021
The crash happened at around 5:30 a.m., police say. They arrested on person on suspicion of DUI. That person has not been identified.
It’s not clear what caused the crash.