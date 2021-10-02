CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
Filed Under:6th Avenue, Car Accident, Denver News, Denver Police, I-25, I-25 Closed, Interstate 25

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Police and the Colorado Department of Transportation closed southbound Interstate 25 between Alameda Avenue and 6th Avenue on Saturday morning. Lanes were reopened at around 9:45 a.m.

Police say one person was hurt in a crash involving two vehicles.

The crash happened at around 5:30 a.m., police say. They arrested on person on suspicion of DUI. That person has not been identified.

It’s not clear what caused the crash.

Danielle Chavira