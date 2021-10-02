DENVER (CBS4) – The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a Medina Alert following a hit and run crash in downtown Denver. Denver police say a tan-colored Chevrolet Impala hit a pedestrian near 20th and Larimer Streets at around 2 a.m. on Saturday.
UPDATE: The vehicle left the scene without providing information or aide to the pedestrian. Follow Twitter for additional information. https://t.co/FHdUcBRvHF
— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) October 2, 2021
Police say the suspect vehicle has a Colorado license plate of BTL-W77. Few other details were released.
CBI says the pedestrian suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital.
Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.