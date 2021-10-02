CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
DENVER (CBS4) – The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a Medina Alert following a hit and run crash in downtown Denver. Denver police say a tan-colored Chevrolet Impala hit a pedestrian near 20th and Larimer Streets at around 2 a.m. on Saturday.

Police say the suspect vehicle has a Colorado license plate of BTL-W77. Few other details were released.

File photo (credit: Colorado Bureau of Investigation)

CBI says the pedestrian suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

