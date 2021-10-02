AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – A 17-year-old boy died while riding a dirt bike on Havana Street in Aurora, police say. Officers responded to the intersection of Havana St. and 6th Avenue at around 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 1.
Officers say the boy collided with a Cadillac sedan after running through a traffic light at 6th Avenue. They add the boy was not wearing a helmet, and the bike may not have had a headlight.
The bike was not "street legal."
Investigators say the sedan was turning left onto Hanover Way when the teenager, who was traveling at a high rate of speed, hit the sedan.
The teenager has not been identified. Those with more information about this investigation are asked to call Metro Denver Crimestoppers at 720-913-7867.