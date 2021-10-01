LASALLE, Colo. (AP) – A dairy in northern Colorado has been fined nearly $25,000 after the death of a worker whose truck slipped into a pit filled with liquid manure. The Greeley Tribune reports the Occupational Safety and Health Administration cited Shelton Land and Cattle LTD, which does business as Shelton Dairy Corp., on Sept. 24 for the March death of 44-year-old Juan Panzo Temoxtle.
READ MORE: Drug Dog Zane Sniffs Out Heroin, Cocaine During I-70 Traffic Stops
Temoxtle was pulled from the cab of the vacuum truck and died at a nearby hospital. Investigators say the LaSalle dairy failed to install adequate guarding or curbing to prevent vehicles from falling into the pit.READ MORE: Deadly Crash Closes Southbound Lanes Of I-25 North Of Wellington
MORE NEWS: Colorado Doctor Excited About Possibility Of COVID Pill To Reduce Hospitalizations
(© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)