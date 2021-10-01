GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – After a weather delay, a stretch of the eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon will be closed overnight Friday into Saturday and then Sunday into Monday. The closure will be in place from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. Westbound lanes will not be impacted.
The closure is essential so that CDOT crews can rebuild a retaining wall. That was heavily damaged during destructive mudslides over the summer.
During the overnight closures crews will be able to safely work without worrying about traffic. The closure also will help the Colorado Department of Transportation reach its goal of having all lanes of I-70 through the canyon open by Thanksgiving.
Several mud and debris flows in Glenwood Canyon happened during heavy rainstorms over the summer. The mudslides are a result of the Grizzly Creek Fire, which burned up and down the canyon walls, destroying large sections of vegetation, in 2020.
The interstate was fully closed for the first half of August and the limited reopening since then has had traffic traveling on one lane in each direction.
LINK: CDOT Glenwood Canyon Emergency Repairs Information Page