FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Two horses were rescued from a property in Fremont County. Deputies with the sheriff’s office and animal control officers found that the horses were not being properly cared for.
One of the horses appeared emaciated and the other had extremely long hooves that had not been trimmed.READ MORE: Parks And Wildlife Team Hikes Pikes Peak To Stock Unique Cutthroat Trout In Fishless Stream
The owner turned in both horses to the Colorado Humane Society.