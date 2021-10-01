DENVER (CBS4)– A Line passengers taking the train to Denver International Airport on Saturday should plan for extra time. RTD has planned maintenance on the heavy commuter rail that will stop the train at 40th Avenue and Airport Gateway Station.
Buses will take passengers the rest of the way. From DIA, travelers can board buses at Gate 7. Passengers can expect delays and should consider alternate routes.
