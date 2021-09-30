PARKER, Colo. (CBS4) – An effort is underway in Parker to locate a man and a woman who stole an off-road go-kart from a ranch supply store. It happened a week ago at Murdoch’s on the 9800 block of South Parker Road, and followed an incident earlier in the month when the man tried and failed to steal a similar kart.

Parker police released somewhat grainy surveillance images on Thursday that show the two people, and they are hoping the public will help them with identification. They noted that the man has only one arm.

The earlier incident happened on Sept. 11. At 4:20 p.m. police say the man drove away from the store in one of the go-karts without paying for it. Not long after that he crashed and rolled the vehicle over on its top. After that he abandoned the kart and left in a white Ford F-150. The surveillance image released by police of that crash shows the man upside down at the wheel of the go-kart.

In the Sept. 24 crime the man and the woman were driving what may have been the same Ford F-150, and it didn’t appear to have license plates. They were parked in a handicapped space and had a trailer connected to the back. A surveillance image shows them loading a go-kart on it.

After loading up the kart police say they drove away without paying. Security images show the one-armed man wearing some kind of hood on his head and an all-black outfit. He was described as being heavy set and Hispanic who was between 5-foot-10 and 6 feet tall.

The long haired woman was wearing what appears in the image to be a red top and black pants.

The website for Murdoch’s lists the values of their off-road go-karts at between $1,500 and $3,000.

Anyone with information about the crime or the suspects is asked to contact Parker police at 303-841-9800 and to ask for Crime Analyst Butler. Tips can also be emailed to that person at aljbutler@parkeronline.org.