DENVER (CBS4) – Hamilton tickets will go on sale to the public online only on Oct. 5 at 10 a.m. at hamilton.denvercenter.org. Those tickets will be for performances at the Denver Center For The Performing Arts Feb. 16 through March 27, 2022.
There is a maximum limit of 8 tickets per account. When tickets go on sale, prices will range from $59 to $199 with a select number of premium seats available for $249 for all performances. There will be a lottery for 40 $10 seats for all performances. Details on the lottery will be announced closer to the performance dates.
"It's tempting to get tickets any way you can. There are many sites and people who are selling overpriced, and in some cases, fraudulent tickets. For the best seats, the best prices and to eliminate the risk of counterfeit tickets, all purchases for the Denver engagement should be made through hamilton.denvercenter.org," said producer Jeffrey Seller in a statement.
Last summer, the DCPA announced that the hit performance would be postponed until February 2022.
COVID-19 POLICY
Currently for all indoor seated performances, the DCPA requires patrons 12+ to show proof of a COVID vaccination, those under 12 must show proof of a negative test, and all patrons 2+ must wear a mask. For full policy details and regular updates, visit denvercenter.org/reopening.