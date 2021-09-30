DENVER (CBS4)– Unions in negotiations with Denver Public Schools staged walk-ins on Thursday as a show of support from each other. One of the walk-ins was at South High School.
The two groups still bargaining with DPS are the Association for Building, Grounds and Warehouse Workers, and the Denver Classroom Teachers Association.
“We are showing a solidarity action, all of us unions have been working together around all of this COVID stuff around all of our contractual bargaining agreements,” said ABGW President Jamal Love.
ABGW’s focus is on employee rights to file grievances. They say the district wants to use an internal process. DCTA is focused on COVID-related issues.