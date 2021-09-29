DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver continue to search for the driver and suspect vehicle in a deadly hit-and-run that happened early Monday morning as the victim’s identity has been released. The crash happened between a 2013-2015 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup and a man identified as Christopher Kelley, who was in a wheelchair near 3rd and Broadway about 3 a.m. Monday.

Kelley, 48, in a wheelchair was in the middle lane of traffic when he was struck and the driver left the scene. A witness told police they saw the victim sitting in his wheelchair in the middle of the intersection, unsure why he wasn’t moving, before the truck hit him.

“What he was doing there is really not known to us, but we know he was stationary at the time he was hit,” Denver Police Sgt. Mike Farr told CBS4. “He died on impact. He did not suffer.”

The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner said Kelley’s death was from multiple blunt force injuries.

Pieces of the truck’s headlamp were found at the scene. Investigators were able to determine the truck involved is a white 2013-2015 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup. Investigators are collecting other evidence and hope to hear from other witnesses to get the truck’s license plate. However, what authorities would really like to see is more drivers stopping after a crash. There’s been a spike in deadly crashes this year in Denver, and many drivers have not stayed at the scene.

“It’s quite frustrating,” Farr said. “So far out of our 58 fatal crashes, 10 are hit and runs and that’s a significant increase.”

Roads were closed in all directions surrounding the crash for about two hours. All lanes had reopened by 5 a.m. Monday.

Farr said drivers have a legal and moral responsibility to stay at the scene of a crash.

“The moment you run, you immediately make that a misdemeanor criminal event hit and run,” he said. “If someone suffers serious injury or fatal injury, it’s a felony. So staying is always a better option even if it means you’re going to be held responsible and receive a citation. Take that citation. Do the right thing.”

Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.