WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – Some people who were on a trail in Westminster spotted a ball python on Wednesday morning. The unexpected sighting happened on the Big Dry Creek Trail near 121st Avenue and Zuni Street.
An animal control officer in Westminster was called in and spotted the animal sunning itself. Animal Management Officer Meketuk acted quickly and captured the snake, according to Westminster police.
Police expect the snake was someone’s pet. They warned that although “some reptiles make great pets” they should never be released into the wild. They said non-native animals could cause problems to native species and would likely die if left to their own devices in the wild in Colorado.
The snake is being taken to a reptile rescue operation and police said it will be treated for dehydration.