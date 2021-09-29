DENVER (CBS4)– This week marks 80 years since tens of thousands of Jews were rounded up and murdered by Nazis in Ukraine. They were murdered in a ravine called Babi Yar.
Thousands of miles away, in Colorado, the memory of what happened there is memorialized in stone and nature. Babi Yar Park is located off Havana and Yale thanks to founders Helen J. Ginsburg, Rabbi Raymond Zwerin and Alan Gass.
The virtual Babi Yar 80th Anniversary Commemoration & Tribute Concert is Sept. 30 at 7 p.m. Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser will give the keynote address, which will be followed by a Tribute Concert by world-renowned violinist Sandra Wong.
LINKS: Babi Yar 80th Anniversary Commemoration & Tribute Concert | Babi Yar Records From Becks Archives/DU Libraries