GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– A stretch of eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon will be closed overnight twice this week. Crews will begin work from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Wednesday into Thursday and again from Friday into Saturday.

Westbound lanes will not be impacted. The closure is essential so that crews can rebuild the eastbound retaining wall that supports the eastbound lanes. During the closure crews will be able to safely work without worrying about traffic.

The closure also will help the Colorado Department of Transportation reach its goal of having all lanes open by Thanksgiving.

Additional Information from CDOT:

The overnight closures on Wednesday and Friday will require eastbound travelers to use the recommended northern alternate route (more information below). The eastbound closure point will be Exit 116/Glenwood Springs.

• Although westbound will remain open, motorists should anticipate a permanent one lane closure at mile point 123.5. westbound the closure is ½ mile long.

• Several night closures are identified in the contract in order to perform safety critical work that would be difficult to perform under live traffic. Those closures will impact one direction of travel at a time.

• It is imperative for motorists to drive the posted speed limit through the work zone and leave plenty of space between your vehicle and the vehicle in front of you.

Several mud and debris flows in Glenwood Canyon have happened during heavy rainstorms this summer, but none were as destructive as the ones at the end of July. The mudslides are a result of the Grizzly Creek Fire, which burned up and down the canyon walls in 2020.

The interstate was fully closed for the first half of August and the limited reopening has traffic traveling on one lane in each direction.

LINK: Glenwood Canyon Emergency Repairs