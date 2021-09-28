COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Incredible images from Colorado Springs firefighters show an SUV suspended in the guy-wires of some power lines. Firefighters rushed to the scene on Highway 115 near Lake Avenue on Tuesday afternoon.
#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a #trafficaccident at Hyw 115/S. Nevada. Vehicle went off roadway and is suspended in the guy-wires of the power lines. pic.twitter.com/YRilQZD03H
— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) September 28, 2021
They say the driver went off the roadway. It’s not clear why the driver left the road.
It’s also not clear if anyone is hurt. Firefighters say they stabilized the vehicle and got the driver out. That person was taken to the hospital.
Colorado Springs Police say Hwy 115 is closed heading south at Lake Avenue for the situation.