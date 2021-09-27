CBS4 – Vic Fangio announced today that receiver KJ Hamler is out for the rest of the season after suffering a knee injury against the Jets yesterday.
Hamler landed awkwardly on his left leg after trying to make a contested catch in the 2nd quarter. His knee appeared to buckle and he was taken to the locker room.
Hamler joins Jerry Jeudy as the Broncos 2nd receiver to suffer a serious injury this season.
As for offensive lineman Graham Glasgow and Dalton Risner who both left yesterday’s game with injuries, Fangio said it was too soon to tell the severity of their ailments.