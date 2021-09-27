BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – First responders in Boulder County helped a 19-year-old man out of an abandoned mine after he fell in late Saturday night. Deputies responded to the Switzerland Trail when the man’s friends called saying he fell 25 feet down, but was not hurt.
Firefighters from Sugarloaf Fire found the group off of Forest Service Road 211A. They say the man, in fact, was about 50 feet down.
The man, who attends the University of Colorado Boulder, was hoisted up with a rope system. The rescue took about 3.5 hours, firefighters say.
Fourmile Fire, Sunshine Fire, the Rocky Mountain Rescue Group and the Boulder County Sheriff's Office were among the agencies that responded.