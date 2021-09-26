LONGMONT, Colo. (CBS4) – Longmont police say 11 racist flyers were left at the storefronts of several businesses on Main Street. Officers say they removed the flyers, which were photocopied, which had racist language aimed at the Black community on Thursday night.
Police say the made contact with someone they believe is responsible, but they say charges cannot be filed at this time.READ MORE: 'Kendrick Should Be Here': John Castillo Celebrates Energy Day With Heavy Heart
They Longmont City Manager’s Office and the Longmont Downtown Development Authority released the following joint statement:READ MORE: Driver & Dog Injured After SUV Rolls Off Black Bear Pass
“This kind of hateful and racist messaging has no place in our community. We consider the diversity of our community an important asset and what makes the Longmont community so special. We share a collective commitment to building community by engaging and learning to bridge cultural differences that value diversity and inclusion among the Longmont community, not tear them down.”MORE NEWS: Dozens March On Downtown Denver To Call For Action At U.S.-Mexico Border