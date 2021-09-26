DENVER (CBS4) – Dozens of protestors marched through the streets of downtown Denver, stopping at the Auraria Campus, in hope of drawing more attention to the growing issue of immigration into the country. Those who participated in the “Ya Es Hora: March For Citizenship” hoped the march would encourage elected officials to address their concerns with the humanitarian crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border.

They also hoped to create a clear pathway to citizenship for Afghan refugees as well as undocumented immigrants.

“We are here for immigration reform and a pathway to citizenship for all,” the event’s organizer, Hilda, told CBS4.

Carrying signs which demanded action, protestors called on elected officials to take action which would benefit those seeking asylum, refuge or citizenship in the United States.

“We need to start treating people fleeing their countries to seek better lives like humans,” said Eric Garcia, one of those who attended the rally.

Recently more than 15,000 people were seen gathered under a bridge at the U.S. Border, many of which were coming from Haiti. Some were ran off by charging horses, led by the Border Patrol agents on horseback.

“No human should be treated that way,” said Bianey Bermudez, spokesperson for the Colorado Immigrant Rights Coalition.

By marching through Denver those in attendance hoped local elected officials would join them in calling for the federal government to further protect immigrants, refugees and those seeking asylum.

“We want Congress to hear us. We want Congress to see us. We need Congress to give us a pathway to citizenship,” Hilda said.

For Hilda this was an event backed by her own personal experience.

“My husband was deported and has suffered abuse in detention,” Hilda said.

Others, like Garcia, said they were there to demand rights for themselves.

“I am personally impacted. I am undocumented,” Garcia said. “Democrats control the House. Democrats control the Senate. They control the White House. Democrats have every tool at their disposal to give us a pathway to give us a pathway to citizenship,” Garcia said.

Those who organized the rally said the issues surrounding immigration to the country are decades old, but have not been improved by the Biden Administration.