(CBS4) – Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert announced on Friday, Sept. 24, she introduced articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. She says the administration failed “to ensure the national security of the United States and its citizens” with regard to the U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan.

The congresswoman, a Republican representing Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, says she felt it her duty to introduce the articles due to what she describes as the president giving American-made weapons to and aiding enemies. She also accuses the administration of colluding with the Taliban.

“And let me be clear, Vice President Harris is complicit in all of this,” she said, in part, in a statement included in a news release. “His (Biden’s) indecision, incompetence, and mental failings cost American lives, and Kamala had a duty to step up and remove Biden from office. ”

Boebert goes on to say the vice president failed to avoid a catastrophe and points to the 13 U.S. servicemembers who died in suicide bombings in Kabul during the evacuation of citizens and U.S. forces.

Boebert accuses Biden of colluding and conspiring with the Afghan president to lie to the American people, as well as, giving a list of Americans in Afghanistan to the Taliban.

She also blames the administration’s “hastily ordered” drone strike for the deaths of 10 Afghan civilians.

Reps. Andy Biggs, Jeff Duncan, Ralph Norman, Louie Gohmert, and Jody Hice co-sponsored Boebert’s articles of impeachment against the president. Rep. Ralph Norman also co-sponsored the articles of impeachment against the vice president.

Boebert’s announcement also drew mockery and criticism after a graphic in her news release contained a typo which read: “IMEACH BIDEN.” The graphic was also featured on her website. Her office issued a corrected news release moments later, and the graphic on the website was also later corrected.

On Tuesday, Boebert submitted a report to the Federal Election Commission showing she paid utility and rent bills with campaign funds.

It is against the law to use campaign funds for personal use. Officials with the nonpartisan Campaign Legal Center said using donors’ money to pay rent and utilities is a “flagrant violation.”

In an email to CNN, her spokesman Ben Stout said the funds in question “were reimbursed months ago when Rep. Boebert self-reported the error.”