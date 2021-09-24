JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — A driver was taken to a hospital and a bear killed following a pre-dawn collision at the beginning of Friday morning’s rush hour.
Copter4 found an SUV in the middle lanes of southbound South Kipling Parkway near the intersection with South Jellison Street in unincorporated Jefferson County. Troopers from the Colorado State Patrol blocked the left two lanes at the scene, limiting passing traffic to a single lane on the right.
The bear was located approximately 30 feet in front of the SUV, lying against the jersey barrier.
Damage to the front of the vehicle under the glare of officers' flashlights.
CSP Master Trooper Gary Cutler told CBS4 the call came to their dispatchers at 5:47 a.m.
The extent of driver's injuries is unknown.
Sadly, a large concrete culvert providing a route that would have allowed the bear to avoid traffic could be seen directly under the section of road where the accident occurred.