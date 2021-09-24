DENVER (CBS4)— Fans at Empower Field at Mile High will have new food and drink options at the Denver Bronco’s home opener Sunday. Stadium officials hope improved menu options and technology will increase the speed of service and keep football fans out of lines and in their seats.

“We have emphasized the use of A.I. and mobile ordering to modernize and expedite the food and beverage experience to our fans and stadium goers,” said Jay Roberts, Empower Field at Mile High Stadium General Manager. “With more local favorites being available inside the stadium, I am positive that we will be able to deliver a unique dining experience for everyone.”

This season, fans can experience the best of Denver without leaving the stadium. Broncos fans, as well as other event-goers, can take advantage of the amenities.

The new food hall concept, Downtown Mile High, features local restaurant favorites. The first sit-down dining area features The Cherry Cricket, Tacos * Tequila * Whiskey and Osteria Marco. There’s a full-service bar featuring Breckenridge Distillery products.

Frank Bonanno Concepts will also feature a rotating menu including signatures like Bao Buns and Lou’s Hot Chicken.

CBS4 learned tailgating will be just like it was pre-pandemic. Roberts says they’re expecting thousands of fans in orange tents in the parking lots this weekend, but he says the changes inside will be welcome to fans.

“What we’ve tried to do is connect these great food and beverage concepts on the front with this bar experience in the back. People can come, in pre-game and have to have a real comfortable place to catch all of the early action,” said Jay Morrison, District Manager of Aramark’s Sports and Entertainment Division.

Select concession stands on the 100, 300 and 500 levels of the stadium have been modernized. Redesigned menus and reconfigured speed lines will expedite the ordering process. It’s high flavor and high tech – another way to keep fans safe.

“A benefit of this new technology is that there’s a lot less friction a lot less touchpoint. Fans get to get in, get their stuff and get out. We’re really excited about it. It works out really well,” said Roberts.

Touchless Coca-Cola machines have been placed throughout to improve customer efficiency and safety. You can even place an order from your phone – so no more waiting in line to pay. Fans can also get the perfect pour through a self-serve, automatic beer tap that gives you the ideal tilt.

The stadium isn’t exempt from the hiring struggle the city is facing. Roberts says they could use more staff. He made a point to mention they’re hiring. The best advice he has for Sunday is to arrive early.