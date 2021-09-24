DENVER (CBS4)– When the Denver Broncos host the New York Jets in the home opener on Sunday, it will be the first time since 2019 Empower Field at Mile High will be at full capacity for a regular-season game.
Last year, only 5,700 fans were allowed in the stadium as the coronavirus prompted strict restrictions. Teams around the NFL also had a limited amount of fans in the stands and the impact of the empty seats were felt leaguewide. According to the Associated Press, NFL teams lost almost $4 billion due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Now with Empower Field back at full capacity, the man in charge of the stadium says they are ready for fans to return.
"We are so excited to welcome Broncos Country back. It wasn't the same last year without the fans," Empower Field at Mile High General Manager Jay Roberts said. "When we have 75,000 of our fans all dressed in orange all going berserk, and that rookie quarterback (New York Jets' Zach Wilson), it's exciting."
One thing that wasn’t impacted was the Broncos’ current sell-out streak, which is the longest in the NFL at 415 games. The streak started back in 1970.