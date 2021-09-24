BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – The thundering herd found themselves rumbling and stumbling last week vs. Minnesota. The 63 yards of total offense and 0 points was one of the worst performances in the history of CU football.
“I’m disappointed in our performance and it wasn’t a good look,” said head coach Karl Dorrell. “I understand that completely.”
The embarrassing offensive performance only tells part of the story. CU’s passing offense has been challenged since the very first game of the season. Only one team in the entire FBS is worse at throwing the ball than the Buffs.
It’s Navy who runs the option. Other option offenses like Air Force and Army even rank ahead of CU. Heck, the Black Knights have only thrown the ball 13 times all year long.
“You can’t overreact. Our team’s body of work up until this week has been pretty solid,” added Dorrell. ” However that last one, we’ll have to learn from and hope it doesn’t happen again.”
CU can find a glimmer of hope in it’s history. In 2002, the Buffs gained only 61 yards in a loss to USC. But the very next week, they gained 471 yards in a win at 20th ranked UCLA. So a win this week is possible. But without major improvement, not very likely.