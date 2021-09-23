(CBS) – After 18 months, Broadway shows are returning to the Denver Center for the Performing Arts. On CBSN Denver, we talked to John Ekeberg, the Executive Director of DCPA’s Broadway and Cabaret.

“I don’t know how to describe how excited I am. It has obviously been way too long, so the fact we are now rapidly approaching being able to invite guests back to our theaters is incredibly exciting.”

The first show returning is “The Improvised Shakespeare Company,” which also happens to be the show that was playing in March of 2020 when the pandemic started. That opens Oct. 6 at the Garner Galleria Theatre.

Holiday favorite ‘A Christmas Carol’ returns Nov. 19 to the newly renovated Wolf Theatre. That’s followed by the first touring Broadway show to come back: Disney’s “The Lion King.”

“The live entertainment industry has been greatly impacted by not being able to put on these wonderful events. For us, it involved some staff reduction and furloughs. We are so happy to be building back our staff,” says Ekeberg. “Despite the challenges in the past, and the challenges we will face moving forward, we’re just so excited to get going again.”

The DCPA will have covid safety protocols in place. Guests 12 and older are required to show proof of vaccination. Kids 12 and under will need proof of a negative test. Masks will be required unless actively eating or drinking.

“We have said from day one that the health and safety of our staff, our artists, and our guests has been of primary importance. I feel good about these protocols that will assure the highest level of safety for all.”

For the full lineup of shows and to buy tickets, head to the Denver Center website.