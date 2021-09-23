PUEBLO, Colo. (CBS4)– Pueblo County Sheriff’s detectives arrested Robert Killis, a Colorado State University Pueblo student, after they found a “large cache of weapons and ammunition in his vehicle and his on-campus apartment.”

Killis, 24, was arrested after detectives were alerted to threatening and concerning statements from Killis that led to an investigation. Killis has previous military experience, according to the Pueblo sheriff, and told others on campus he liked killing people.

On Monday, investigators began surveillance on Killis and his on-campus apartment. Detectives said they could see inside his truck what appeared to be a bulletproof vest, a large amount of ammunition and a large gun case.

A search warrant was obtained but Pueblo County Sheriff’s deputies waited until Killis was off campus on Tuesday to arrest him.

“Detectives executed the search warrant and found a loaded semi-automatic rifle, a shotgun and a handgun. There were also several fully loaded high-capacity magazines set up in a tactical manner along with an ammunition box filled with additional rounds of ammunition. Assorted tactical equipment also was located in the vehicle,” a Pueblo Sheriff’s Office news release reads.

The CSU Pueblo community was sent a confusing alert on Wednesday afternoon saying in part, “Robert Killis, a member of the CSU Pueblo campus community, was arrested on a weapons violation on campus. If you see this person on campus, please call 911 immediately.”

A second alert was sent Wednesday evening saying, “Robert Killis appeared in court this afternoon and is being held on a $500,000 cash-only bond. CSU Pueblo continues to work closely with the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office. CSU Pueblo will notify the campus community if Robert Killis is released. Updates can be found here.” ​

As the investigation continues, there will be an increased presence of law enforcement on the campus.