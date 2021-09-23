EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A judge in Colorado Springs on Thursday ruled that there’s enough evidence for the case against Leticia Stauch to go to trial. Stauch is charged with killing her 11-year-old stepson Gannon Stauch in early 2020.
She faces a first degree murder charge as well as a charge of tampering with physical evidence. At a hearing earlier this month, prosecutors presented evidence that investigators found Stauch’s DNA on a gun linked to his death and learned that she traveled to the Florida Panhandle shortly after he disappeared.
Stauch was arrested in March 2020 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. She has been denied bond and she is scheduled to enter a plea on Nov. 4.
Prosecutors believe Gannon was killed in his bedroom days before he was reported missing on Jan. 27, 2020. His body was found in Florida in March 2020.
