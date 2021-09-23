DENVER (CBS4) — A remote-controlled robot rolls and buzzes around the floor of an East High School classroom on Wednesday evening. It’s the end result after six weeks of hard work from the school’s robotics team, 1339 – Angelbotics.
CBS4’s Mekialaya White checked out one of their practices first-hand.READ MORE: 2 Cats Rescued From Burning Home In Aurora
“We have so many components. We have a mechanical aspect screwing everything together, an electrical aspect that has to do with the wires, programming with all the coding,” said Team Captain Julia Dykstra.
Dykstra and her fellow teammates, along with their engineering teacher Joel Noble, are busy preparing for a competition this weekend.
“This is where they get a lot of skills that are going to be valuable in their lives. Technical skills like using the machines, but it’s also person-to-person skills,” said Noble.READ MORE: Secretary Of State Takes Next Steps In Lawsuit To Remove Mesa County Clerk And Recorder Tina Peters As Designated Election Official
All the teams in Colorado will get together to show off their skills, at the now-named “Kendrick Castillo Memorial Robotics Tournament.” The tournament honors the teenager and hero who was killed in the May 2019 STEM School Shooting. Castillo was a passionate team captain of his school’s robotics team, 4418 – Impulse.
“We started before Kendrick passed away. He was actually part of the team that competed with us. We renamed this tournament in his honor because he’s worth it and his legacy is being carried forward by these kids. He used to come down here and play with us,” said Noble.
Noble says Castillo’s legacy is continued in the robotics classroom daily, and he’s proud of that.
“Absolutely a leader. Motivational. He had the power to bring the best out in his teammates and his spirit continues to do so. As good as it gets, he was a great guy,” said Noble.MORE NEWS: CU Boulder Scientists Will Launch Cereal Box-Sized Satellite Into Space To Examine Planets Outside Our Solar System
To learn more about Energy Day and the outdoor tournament, click here: Energy Day – CBS Denver.