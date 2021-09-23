DENVER (CBS4)– School districts across Colorado ae seeing differing rates of COVID-19, depending on two factors: face mask rules and vaccination rates. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment released new data on Thursday.
Dr. Rachel Herlihy highlighted the difference in COVID-19 case counts in the schools between areas of high and low vaccination rates. She also noted the effectiveness of mask mandates in keeping cases low.
“So you see that starting in late August, you see those lines diverge and you see that the lower case rates are associated with districts that are requiring masks in schools,” said Herlihy.
She also stressed that masks are important outside of school, as well, especially for the unvaccinated.