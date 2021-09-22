(CBS4) – Two of Colorado’s elected leaders are joining others in opposition to a plan for the lethal removal of some of a bison herd in Grand Canyon National Park. That includes Gov. Jared Polis, who on Tuesday released a statement suggesting that the National Park Service should allow some of the animals that are being allowed to be hunted to be brought to Colorado instead.

The bison herd is located on the North Rim of the Grand Canyon. There are more than 300 of the animals there, and a plan to cull the herd is scheduled to start up this week and continue through the end of October.

More than 45,000 people signed up for the opportunity to kill the animals and the Arizona Republic reported 3,306 of those people were from Colorado.

A total of only 12 people were chosen. Each one will have specific guidelines they’ll be following as the hunt for the bison takes place, and each person will only be allowed one kill. They will also be required to pull the carcass out from the area where it was shot on foot, and there is not a guarantee that they will be able to keep the whole animal.

Last week, Colorado Congressman Joe Neguse, a Democrat who represents Colorado’s 2nd Congressional District, sent a letter to Interior Secretary Deb Haaland announcing his objection to the planned kill of the animals, which is being done “to protect park resources from the impacts of the bison population,” according to the NPS.

In his Tuesday announcement, Polis proposed 12 animals from the herd in Arizona could be brought to Colorado to the Southern Plains Land Trust in Bent County where they could “live and roam free.”