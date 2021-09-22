JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – It was the second day in court on Wednesday for Jefferson County Public Health, seeking a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction to force three religious schools in the county to comply with COVID-19 safety regulations.
The hearing for the junction and restraining order began on Tuesday with protesters gathered outside the courthouse.
There are two parts to this: the first is requiring all students, teachers and others to wear masks in school and the second is allowing public health inspectors into the school buildings.READ MORE: Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser Joins States In Anti-Robocall Technology Requirement
Jefferson County Public Health is seeking a court order to force mask compliance at Faith Christian Academy, the Augustine Classical Academy and Beth Eden Baptist School.READ MORE: Latino Coalition Of Weld County Takes COVID Vaccine Clinics Into Communities To Promote Vaccine Equity
Health inspectors visited the schools and found violations or were not immediately permitted inside.
The county insists the mask rule is to slow the spread of COVID-19. The school supporters call it a matter of freedom.MORE NEWS: Denver Broncos Future Ownership To Be Decided In Court
The case is ongoing and all three institutions are arguing separately. The hearing will continue.