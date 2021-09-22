DENVER (CBS4)– Confusion remains a problem for some Coloradans who are trying to get a booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine. Gov. Jared Polis said everyone 65 and older should be able to get one, however some people are being turned away.

Bill Mitchell of Castle Rock said he is absolutely ready for the booster.

“I’m all in,” he said. “Stick me!”

When he heard the state was offering the third dose at four mass vaccination sites, he and his wife went to the closest location right away.

“We drive up and say, ‘We’re here for our booster. We have our cards,’” Mitchell told CBS4’s Kelly Werthmann. “And he said, ‘Well, are you immune-compromised?’ I said, ‘no’ and he said, ‘Well I can’t give you one.’”

That took the 71-year-old by surprise since he heard his age group was eligible. He said he was fuming about it and decided to give the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment a call.

“What a minefield that is, trying to wade through their phone system,” he said. “Their website was horrible. It looked easier for me to get a medical marijuana card on their website than it was to find out about the COVID-19 vaccine.”

In his weekly update, Polis acknowledged there’s been some booster confusion, adding Coloradans like Mitchell meet the requirements for the third dose.

“We’ve tried to make the form as easy as possible for you to get the booster, if you want it. There’s a simple question, number 13: ‘Do you have a weakened immune system or an organ transplant?’” Polis said Tuesday. “By very nature of this virus, people in their 70s, 80s, 90s in general have a weakened immune system with regard to COVID-19 and can honestly answer that question ‘yes’.”

So, by the governor’s definition, Mitchell believes he’s definitely eligible for the booster shot. He plans to say so at his next attempt to get the third dose this weekend.

“I don’t feel like I’m going to have to lie,” he said with a slight smirk. “But I’m 71. I’m an old guy.”

Michell did book an appointment for his booster using the UCHealth app and he’s hopeful it happens. What he also wants is for the state to make information about the booster shots easier to understand so others don’t run into the same issue he did.