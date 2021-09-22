BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– The University of Colorado Boulder campus is expanding after the Boulder City Council approved the annexation. CU Boulder will assume possession of 308 acres of land on the southeastern edge of the city at US 36 and Table Mesa Drive.
According to the CU Boulder website, “Since purchasing the 308-acre CU Boulder South site in 1996, the university has kept the space open to the public for continued access — and it’s important to note that public access to CU’s property will continue after annexation.”
CU Boulder said the agreement will allow for a lot more community benefits, like flood protection. Half of that acreage will be used by the city for flood protection.
It will also be used for new housing and a significant portion will be open space.