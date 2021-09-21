DENVER (CBS4) – Victor Arenas-Foote, 28, has been convicted of murdering Paul Dakan on Dec. 15, 2019. The deadly shooting happened at a towing facility at 48th Avenue and Washington Street.
Dakan, 36, was rushed to the hospital where he later died.
According to prosecutors, Arenas-Foote shot Dakan in the back of the head because his car had been impounded and he did not want to pay the $300 towing fee.
Adams County deputies spotted the car near Northglenn Drive and Grant Street less than 20 minutes later. During a search, deputies found a .38 caliber semi-automatic handgun in Arenas-Foote's pocket.
Arenas-Foote was found guilty of both first and second-degree murder. He will be sentenced on Nov. 12.