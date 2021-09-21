LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) – A Littleton police officer who was shot several times overnight is in the hospital in serious condition. The shooter is still on the loose and police are looking for another person as well.
It happened very early Tuesday morning on South Bannock Street and West Powers Place.
People in that area were asked to shelter in place. Residents are now being allowed to move about again but there are still closures in the area.
The officer was wearing body armor. Their identity hasn’t been released.
Anyone with information that might help police in their search for the shooter is asked to call (303) 794-1551.