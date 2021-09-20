AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora police responded to a crash which killed a 17-year-old boy Sunday night. Another 17 year old, a girl, was hurt.
Police say the crash happened at around 9 p.m. near Interstate 225 and 6th Avenue. Investigators say the teenagers were in a Chevrolet Silverado when the driver, the boy, lost control.
They add the teenage driver was speeding and caused the truck to rollover at least once. Both teenagers were ejected. The girl remains in the hospital with serious injuries, policy say.
Northbound lanes of I-225 were closed for several hours.
Neither of the victim’s identities have been released. It’s not clear if drugs or alcohol were also factors.
Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has video of the crash, and have not yet spoken to police, are asked to call the Aurora Police Traffic Investigations Unit or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.
In August, Aurora police responded to a crash which killed a 16-year-old boy. The boy was the passenger in a sedan speeding down Hampden Avenue, police say. The driver, also a teenage boy, veered to the right and hit a tree and retaining wall.