COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – A crash on Interstate 25 early Sunday morning killed an active duty airman. It happened in the northbound lanes at the Interquest Parkway exit, just north of the United State Air Force Academy Airfield.
The Colorado State Patrol says the 23-year-old woman veered off the road and when she tried to right the vehicle, she hit a guardrail and lost control, causing her Jeep to flip over. She died on scene.
The Air Force Academy confirmed the airman was assigned to the academy.
Her identity won’t be released until her family is notified.