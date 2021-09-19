4 Large COVID-19 Vaccination Sites Opening This Week In ColoradoStarting Monday, four large community vaccination sites are opening up soon across Colorado's Front Range.

Jefferson County Public Health Sues 3 Schools That Are Violating Mask RequirementJefferson County Public Health has filed a lawsuit against three schools after it has been determined they have violated a public health order and will not follow mask mandates.

2 Colorado College Students Launch 'Price Medic' With Goal Of Helping Patients Find Affordable ProceduresA pair of college students from Monument are on a mission to make finding affordable health care as easy as possible.

Registered Nurse Kurt Vasquez Sentenced To Prison For Theft Of Drugs From HospitalA 41-year-old registered nurse was sentenced to three months in prison following an investigation by federal authorities into his theft and personal use of drugs intended for his hospital’s patients.

Colorado Organizations Team Up To Combat Mental Health Crises In Emergency Room Patients Before They HappenTwo Colorado organizations are partnering together to combat mental health crises in emergency room patients, by intervening before they happen.

A-Basin Requires All Employees To Get COVID Vaccine By Nov. 2Arapahoe Basin will require all employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 this ski season. The mandate was announced on A-Basin Chief Operating Officer Alan Henceroth's blog.