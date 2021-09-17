DENVER (CBS4) – If you’re planning to go to the high country this weekend we encourage you to pay attention to the latest forecast. That’s because things will be changing as a strong cold front approaches from the northwest during the day on Sunday.

Saturday will start off nice with just some passing clouds expected but it will be windy at times. Afternoon temperatures will be mild with highs in the 60s and 70s. A few places on the western slope could see afternoon showers.

By Saturday night some moisture will move in from the west and southwest. It will produce a few showers and storms in the mountains after sunset and they could last through the overnight hours and into Sunday morning.

Then by Sunday evening a strong cold front will blast in from the northwest. It will bring wind and much colder temperatures, along with some scattered showers and storms. It will be cold enough for the first snow of the season in some of the mountains by Monday morning.

Right now the storm doesn’t look like it will be able to produce anything more than light accumulations. Depending on how it all times out, the snow levels could drop as low as 8,000 feet in a few locations.