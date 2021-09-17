GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4)– Sen. John Hickenlooper is no stranger to heights- remember when he jumped out of a plane during his campaign for governor of Colorado? The junior senator representing Colorado hooked up with professional climber Tommy Caldwell to go climbing in Clear Creek Canyon.
Caldwell is a Colorado native and lives in Estes Park. He is famous for discovering difficult climbing routes.READ MORE: Fourth Stimulus Check: Will You See Another Relief Payment Soon?
Hickenlooper, a Democrat, said he is making the climb to illustrate his call to take climate action to new heights.READ MORE: Devon Erickson, STEM School Shooter, Sentenced To Life In Prison Without Parole
Caldwell hopes climate is a priority in the upcoming infrastructure and reconciliation bills.
“We want to get climate initiatives to be as big a part of these funding bills as possible,” said Caldwell. “I’ve seen a lot of change in all honestly. I’m up in the glaciated regions of Rocky Mountain National Park, probably the first signs I saw were the glaciers receding, but more recently- fires. I have been evacuated from my home in Estes Park three times because of forest fires.”MORE NEWS: Refugee Donation Program That Began During Pandemic To Help Families From Afghanistan Coming To Colorado
Hickenlooper said he and Caldwell drove to the climbing site in an electric vehicle.