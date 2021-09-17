CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4)– Sen. John Hickenlooper is no stranger to heights- remember when he jumped out of a plane during his campaign for governor of Colorado? The junior senator representing Colorado hooked up with professional climber Tommy Caldwell to go climbing in Clear Creek Canyon.

Caldwell is a Colorado native and lives in Estes Park. He is famous for discovering difficult climbing routes.

Hickenlooper, a Democrat, said he is making the climb to illustrate his call to take climate action to new heights.

Caldwell hopes climate is a priority in the upcoming infrastructure and reconciliation bills.

“We want to get climate initiatives to be as big a part of these funding bills as possible,” said Caldwell. “I’ve seen a lot of change in all honestly. I’m up in the glaciated regions of Rocky Mountain National Park, probably the first signs I saw were the glaciers receding, but more recently- fires. I have been evacuated from my home in Estes Park three times because of forest fires.”

Hickenlooper said he and Caldwell drove to the climbing site in an electric vehicle.

Jennifer McRae