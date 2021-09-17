CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
Filed Under:I-70 Crash, I-70 Delays, I-70 Detour, I-70 Traffic, Silverthorne News

SILVERTHORNE, Colo. (CBS4)– A crash in the westbound lanes of Interstate 70 just east of Silverthorne is causing major delays for those traveling to the mountains. Westbound I-70 traffic was being held at the Eisenhower Tunnel for about an hour after the crash on Friday afternoon.

The multi-vehicle crash was blocking all lanes just east of Silverthorne at mile marker 207. All lanes of U-70 reopened just after 2:30 p.m. Friday but there were still backups and delays.

Traffic is backed up between mile marker 259, Mount Vernon Canyon and Exit 216, which is US 6 Loveland Pass, located two miles east of the Eisenhower Tunnel. That 40-mile stretch is expected to take up to two hours of travel time.

The detour is Exit 216, US 6 over Loveland Pass, according to the Colorado State Patrol. That will add an additional hour to your travel time.

