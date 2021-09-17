COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– An angry contractor was captured on camera while he took a sledgehammer to his own work. He destroyed the tiled bathroom that he had spent hours renovating.
The contractor claimed the homeowner refused to pay him, so he took back the work.
“Let me tell you something. No contractor in the state of Colorado will fix that when they found out that I took it back because she refused to pay me,” said the contractor.
The homeowner said she paid $3,300 of the $7,500 bill and that she was waiting to pay the rest to make sure she was happy with the work.
The company Dream Home Remodels of Colorado said that this has never happened before and that it’s not something that is a regular practice.
Police and the building department are investigating.